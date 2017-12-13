Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back with win Tuesday

Holtby turned aside 22 of 24 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Holtby managed to shake off some of the shame from being pulled in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders with a much better effort against the Avalanche. The 28-year-old netminder has struggled to match his lofty totals from seasons past, but with young blueliners Madison Bowey and Christian Djoos growing steadily, there's certainly room for improvement for his current 2.67 GAA and .918 save percentage.