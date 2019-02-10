Capitals' Braden Holtby: Breaks down late

Holtby allowed five goals on 31 shots faced during Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss at home against the Panthers.

The loss marks the sixth straight game that Holtby has faced 30-plus shots as the Capitals continue to make life difficult for their goaltenders. The 29-year-old falls to a 19-14-3 record after the loss and will likely split an upcoming double-header with backup goaltender Pheonix Copley beginning Monday at home against the Kings.