Capitals' Braden Holtby: Breaks down late
Holtby allowed five goals on 31 shots faced during Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss at home against the Panthers.
The loss marks the sixth straight game that Holtby has faced 30-plus shots as the Capitals continue to make life difficult for their goaltenders. The 29-year-old falls to a 19-14-3 record after the loss and will likely split an upcoming double-header with backup goaltender Pheonix Copley beginning Monday at home against the Kings.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Cats•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in win column•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tough-luck loss against Boston•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged with Sunday's start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Finally ends losing streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...