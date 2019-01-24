Capitals' Braden Holtby: Buried by Leafs

Holtby turned aside 31 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Toronto's final goal was scored into an empty net. Holtby's been awful lately, coughing up 16 goals in his last three outings, and he'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.11 GAA and .905 save percentage, the worsts marks of his NHL career.