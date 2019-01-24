Capitals' Braden Holtby: Buried by Leafs
Holtby turned aside 31 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Toronto's final goal was scored into an empty net. Holtby's been awful lately, coughing up 16 goals in his last three outings, and he'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.11 GAA and .905 save percentage, the worsts marks of his NHL career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...