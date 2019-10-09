Capitals' Braden Holtby: Burned by Stars in OT

Holtby allowed four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.

Tuesday's defeat was Holtby's second loss of the season after picking up a win over the defending champion Blues to start 2019-20. It's been a roller-coaster start to the year for Holtby and the Capitals who have seen every one of their star netminder's starts need overtime to decide a winner.

