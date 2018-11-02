Capitals' Braden Holtby: Burned for five goals in Thursday's loss

Holtby allowed five goals on 43 shots during Thursday's 6-4 road loss to the Canadiens.

Holtby was under siege in his first appearance since an Oct. 25 loss to the Oilers. The 29-year-old drops to 4-3-1 in nine starts and his already dismal 3.41 GAA and .888 save percentage will worsen after the loss. Fantasy owners can only hope the former Vezina Trophy-winner finds his form soon as he's off to another disappointing start to the season. Conversely, those looking to poach him from a jaded rival may want to see if they can buy low on the Saskatchewan native, given that his pedigree and heavy workload could pay fantasy dividends down the road.

