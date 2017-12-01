Capitals' Braden Holtby: Burned for three goals Thursday
Holtby gave up three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's loss to the Kings.
If you just looked at the scoresheet and saw the 5-2 final, you'd think Holtby got lit up. He actually played well against the Kings, surrendering no goals in the third period as the Capitals tried to mount a comeback. Marian Gaborik and Tyler Toffoli scored on the empty net, however, sealing Holtby's fate. The 28-year-old falls to 13-6-0 on the season with a .919 save percentage. He'd been outstanding in his two previous starts, so we wouldn't worry much about this defeat. Continue using him regularly.
