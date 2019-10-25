Capitals' Braden Holtby: Can't hang on Thursday
Holtby allowed four goals on 40 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Holtby entered the third period with a 3-1 lead to protect, but the 30-year-old was not up to the task against McDavid and Co. The overtime loss drops his record to 4-1-3 in nine appearances, with a 3.64 GAA and an .886 save percentage. Thursday's game marked the third time Holtby allowed four or more goals in a contest.
