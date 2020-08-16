Holtby made 32 saves Sunday in the Capitals' 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders during Game 3 of their first-round series.

The netminder was the main reason the game even went to an extra period. Washington played back on its heels most of the afternoon, and Holtby had to come up with a number of huge stops just to keep his team in it, until finally getting beaten on a fantastic solo effort by Mathew Barzal in OT. The Caps are now on the brink of being swept, but Holtby will try to keep them alive in Game 4 on Tuesday.