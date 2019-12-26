Capitals' Braden Holtby: Chased from cage Monday

Holtby surrendered four goals on 11 shots during Monday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

Holtby didn't get much help from his teammates but was not his usual self against a Bruins team he has historically dominated throughout his career. With a 2.87 GAA and .907 save percentage behind a 17-5-4 record in 27 starts, the pending unrestricted free agent remains one of the better plays fantasy plays available despite Monday's blowout -- but the solid play of rookie Ilya Samsonov is a concern to his starting volume in the second half of the season.