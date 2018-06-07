Capitals' Braden Holtby: Closer than ever to Stanley Cup
Holtby is projected to start Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights in Vegas, NHL.com reports.
The Capitals would have absolutely no reason to suddenly turn to backup netminder Phillipp Grubauer since Holtby has surrendered just five goals over the past three games to put the Capitals one win away from the Stanley Cup. It was an inauspicious start to the Cup finals for Holtbeast as he got shelled for five goals on 33 shots in the series opener, but the Capitals have since gone on an offensive tear by means of averaging four goals per game between the last three. Vegas currently has better odds of winning this next one, but Holtby and Co. will have up to three chances to win hockey's most coveted piece of hardware.
