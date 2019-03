Holtby turned aside 20 of 21 shots during Friday's 3-1 road win against the Islanders.

Holtby's only blemish was a controversial goal by Islanders winger Tom Kuhnhackl that could very well have been called back for being offside. The 29-year-old improves to 23-16-4 and should be played regularly for the duration of 2018-19.