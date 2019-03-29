Capitals' Braden Holtby: Collects 30th win

Holtby turned aside 24 of 26 shots during Thursday's 3-2 road victory over the Hurricanes.

Holtby's solid effort not only put him at the 30-win mark for the fifth straight season but also clinched a playoff berth for the Capitals to defend their Stanley Cup title. The 29-year-old improves to a 2.85 GAA and .910 save percentage and will look to stay on track against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.