Capitals' Braden Holtby: Collects fourth straight win

Holtby saved 24 of 26 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime win against Arizona.

The victory improves Holtby to an 8-3 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.62 GAA. Those are strong numbers in all settings, and it appears the reliable netminder is poised to post another rock-solid campaign for the Capitals and fantasy owners. Holtby's early-season results are even more impressive considering Washington has allowed the second-most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.3) in the league at five-on-five this season.