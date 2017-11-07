Capitals' Braden Holtby: Collects fourth straight win
Holtby saved 24 of 26 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime win against Arizona.
The victory improves Holtby to an 8-3 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.62 GAA. Those are strong numbers in all settings, and it appears the reliable netminder is poised to post another rock-solid campaign for the Capitals and fantasy owners. Holtby's early-season results are even more impressive considering Washington has allowed the second-most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.3) in the league at five-on-five this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will man the cage Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stands tall, pulls out win Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Saturday in Boston•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected tender Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 35 in win over Isles•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...