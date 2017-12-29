Capitals' Braden Holtby: Comes back for shootout win
Holtby stopped 31 of 34 shots through overtime and all three shootout attempts in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.
After watching backup Philipp Grubauer suffer a 1-0 shootout loss in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Holtby showed why he's the starter by notching a victory in the skills challenge. Some key offseason departures have weakened the team in front of Holtby after consecutive Presidents' Trophy-winning campaigns, but the 28-year-old backstop hasn't given owners much to complain about with a 21-8-0 record, 2.66 GAA and .918 save percentage. He was able to earn this victory despite trailing 2-0 after the first period.
