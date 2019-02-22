Capitals' Braden Holtby: Comes up big against Leafs

Holtby made 40 saves in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Thursday night.

It was a nice bounce back for Holtby who had allow five Sunday against the Ducks. His individual ratios certainly do not shine, but they are very similar to last season. And we all know how that worked out for Holtby.

More News
Our Latest Stories