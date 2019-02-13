Capitals' Braden Holtby: Comes up short in Columbus
Holtby stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The final Columbus goal was scored into an empty net. Holtby has been struggling both with bad form and bad luck lately, going 2-4-2 over his last nine outings with a 3.74 GAA and .888 save percentage, but unlike last season his spot on top of the Caps' depth chart doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy with Pheonix Copley not playing any better behind him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...