Capitals' Braden Holtby: Comes up short in Columbus

Holtby stopped 29 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The final Columbus goal was scored into an empty net. Holtby has been struggling both with bad form and bad luck lately, going 2-4-2 over his last nine outings with a 3.74 GAA and .888 save percentage, but unlike last season his spot on top of the Caps' depth chart doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy with Pheonix Copley not playing any better behind him.