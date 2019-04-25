Capitals' Braden Holtby: Comes up short in Game 7
Holtby permitted four goals on 42 shots in the 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 7 of the conference quarterfinals Wednesday.
Holtby was strong through the second period, but the Hurricanes stormed back with two unanswered goals to stun the defending Stanley Cup champions in the last possible game of the series. Washington's No. 1 netminder produced a 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage in the opening round.
