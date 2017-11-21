Capitals' Braden Holtby: Concedes four in defeat

Holtby stopped 35 of 39 shots in a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Monday.

That didn't go as planned, and five power play chances and 39 shots on goal are the reason. Holtby needed to be better than an .897 save percentage, but in his defense, he didn't get much help from his offense or his defense in this defeat.

