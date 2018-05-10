Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed for Game 1 of conference finals
Holtby will cover the road net Friday to open the Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning, NHL.com reports.
With a 2.04 GAA and .926 save percentage through 10 starts and 11 games of these Stanley Cup playoffs, Holtby is performing in line with his career averages for postseason play. The 28-year-old hasn't pitched a playoff shutout in two years running, but he's carried the Caps past the pesky Blue Jackets and a Penguins team that lifted the Cup the last two years, deserving plenty of credit for stepping up when it matters most.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Impressive effort as Capitals advance•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In net for Game 6•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Big effort in big win over Pens•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In net for Game 5•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gives up two in Game 4 loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Seeking third straight win in conference semifinals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...