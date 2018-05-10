Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed for Game 1 of conference finals

Holtby will cover the road net Friday to open the Eastern Conference finals against the Lightning, NHL.com reports.

With a 2.04 GAA and .926 save percentage through 10 starts and 11 games of these Stanley Cup playoffs, Holtby is performing in line with his career averages for postseason play. The 28-year-old hasn't pitched a playoff shutout in two years running, but he's carried the Caps past the pesky Blue Jackets and a Penguins team that lifted the Cup the last two years, deserving plenty of credit for stepping up when it matters most.

