Capitals' Braden Holtby: Credited with win in crazy comeback

Holtby allowed three goals on 28 shots during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win versus San Jose.

Holtby won for the first time in four games and has allowed at least three goals in each contest over that stretch. He appeared to be on his way to a fourth consecutive loss until Washington scored two goals in the final minute of play to force overtime, where Lars Eller would complete the comeback to give the Capitals' netminder a much-needed victory. With the emergence of Ilya Samsonov, Holtby's opportunities have been cut back somewhat which has hurt his fantasy value a bit, though, the 30-year-old netminder remains a top-tier fantasy option. With a back-to-back on tap for the Capitals, look for Holtby to start at least one of his team's next two games.