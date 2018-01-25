Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending away net Thursday

Holtby will rough up the visiting crease Thursday against the Panthers, Mike Vogel of the Monumental Sports Network reports.

Holtby has hit a dry spell int he win column recently, losing each of his last three starts in goal (two in overtime). He will attempt to break that Thursday, staving off pucks from a Florida club notching 3.33 goals per game (seventh in the NHL) at home this season.

