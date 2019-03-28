Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending cage Thursday

Holtby will guard the crease on the road versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby has allowed just one goal in each of his last two starts and will be making his fifth straight appearance between the pipes. The Capitals are still trying to lock down the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, so the veteran netminder should see the majority of the starts the rest of the way, especially considering Washington doesn't have any back-to-backs left on the schedule. Once the team's position in the standings is determined, backup Pheonix Copley could take one of the final games of the year to rest Holtby for another deep playoff run.