Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net in Carolina

Holtby will tend the twine for Tuesday evening's road game against the Hurricanes, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby has won 11 of his last 14 starts and has impressively not allowed more than three goals in any game over that span. That said, the 28-year-old has also allowed at least two goals in each game over that time period as well, but the average play ultimately works in his favor because of the high-powered team playing hockey in front of him.