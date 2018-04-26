Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net in Game 1

Holtby will guard the home goal for Thursday's Game 1 against the Penguins, NHL.com reports.

After opening the first-round series on the bench, Holtby received the message and won each of his four starts against the Blue Jackets. He will attempt to carry that success over into a matchup with his nemesis in Pittsburgh, carrying a .932 save percentage and a 1.92 GAA this postseason into the series.