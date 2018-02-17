Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net Saturday
Holtby will start in goal Saturday against the Blackhawks in Chicago, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby's most recent efforts between the pipes have been less than stellar, as he's surrendered nine combined goals in his last two starts. Those have both resulted in overtime losses, but he will attempt to earn a better result against a Blackhawks team entering the contest with an eight-game losing streak.
