Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net Thursday
Holtby will start between the pipes Thursday in Boston, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Holtby has yielded a fair number of starts to Pheonix Copley recently, taking the crease in just four of the last eight games. Frankly, he's been outperformed by his counterpart, so more time between the pipes is probably warranted. Holtby notched a win against the Red Wings while stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced in his last outing, but a tough task awaits to turn that into a winning streak against a Bruins team averaging 3.62 goals per game at home this season.
