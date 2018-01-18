Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net Thursday
Holtby will be tasked with fending away pucks from the visiting net Thursday against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Holtby has had a pair of four-game winning streaks in his last 10 starts, but he's coming off a 30-save loss to the Hurricanes his last time out. His best efforts over that stretch have come at home, which will not be the venue for Thursday's affair against the Devils. He has taken care of business in each of his outings against New Jersey this season, sporting a 2-0-0 record versus the opposition in heading into the matchup.
