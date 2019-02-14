Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending road goal
Holtby will start Thursday's contest in San Jose, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby has dropped his last two decisions, posting a 3.53 GAA and .887 save percentage. Things don't get any easier Thursday, as the Sharks are the second-highest scoring team in the NHL and are currently riding a six-game winning streak.
