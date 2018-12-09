Capitals' Braden Holtby: Delivers second shutout of season
Holtby made 28 saves Saturday in a 4-0 win over Columbus.
He had an easy night. The Caps played excellent defensive hockey and they limited Columbus to just 10 scoring chances. Holtby has two shutouts this season and 34 in nine seasons.
