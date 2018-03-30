Capitals' Braden Holtby: Designated home starter Friday.

Holtby will start in goal Friday night against the visiting Hurricanes.

Holtby looked good in his return from a minor knee injury Wednesday, as he pushed aside 35 of 37 shots to emerge victorious against the Rangers at home. The star goalie will now face a Hurricanes team that ranks no better than 21st on the power play or average goals per game. As for the Capitals, they've won five straight contests and are on the verge of officially securing a playoff spot.