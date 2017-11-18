Capitals' Braden Holtby: Designated home starter Saturday
Holtby will work between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Wild, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Capitals gave Holtby a breather for Thursday's game against the Avalanche, opting to go with backup Philipp Grubauer instead. However, it wasn't the outcome the Caps were seeking, as the German was shelled for six goals on 28 shots on the way to a 6-2 loss. Minnesota -- the next opponent -- ranks 13th by means of averaging 3.06 goals per game, and Holtby could have his hands full against this Western Conference team that has won four straight contests.
