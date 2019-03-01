Capitals' Braden Holtby: Divisional clash on tap
Holtby will start in goal on the road Friday evening against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Islanders only rank 20th offensively (2.89 goals per game), but it only took two scores for this team to get the best of Holtby in a Jan. 18 outing at Capital One Arena. Furthermore, the Capitals are only two points back from the Islanders in the Metropolitan Division standings, so this promises to be an intense battle for Washington's top tender.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in win column•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pendulum play continues•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set to stop pucks in Buffalo•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Comes up big against Leafs•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Battle with Buds looming•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...