Capitals' Braden Holtby: Divisional clash on tap

Holtby will start in goal on the road Friday evening against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Islanders only rank 20th offensively (2.89 goals per game), but it only took two scores for this team to get the best of Holtby in a Jan. 18 outing at Capital One Arena. Furthermore, the Capitals are only two points back from the Islanders in the Metropolitan Division standings, so this promises to be an intense battle for Washington's top tender.