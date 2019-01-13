Capitals' Braden Holtby: Done for night
Holtby (eye) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Cam Atkinson's stick slipped through Holtby's mask and hit him in the face, and it appeared to affect his eye. Holtby will continue to be evaluated, and it's likely an emergency backup goalie is suiting up. Phoenix Copley will finish the contest in the blue paint.
