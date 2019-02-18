Capitals' Braden Holtby: Downed by Ducks
Holtby surrendered five goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Facing the league's worst offense didn't seem to matter, as Holtby couldn't win a second consecutive game. Holtby's record drops to 20-15-4 with a 3.04 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Pheonix Copley will likely start Monday's contest against the Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...