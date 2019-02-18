Capitals' Braden Holtby: Downed by Ducks

Holtby surrendered five goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Facing the league's worst offense didn't seem to matter, as Holtby couldn't win a second consecutive game. Holtby's record drops to 20-15-4 with a 3.04 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Pheonix Copley will likely start Monday's contest against the Kings.