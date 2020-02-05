Capitals' Braden Holtby: Downs Kings on Tuesday
Holtby made 29 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
The 30-year-old turned in one of his better efforts in recent weeks, but Holtby still needed a third-period hat trick from Alex Ovechkin to pick up only his third win in his last 10 outings. With Ilya Samsonov (head) currently sidelined and potentially dealing with a concussion, the door could be open for Holtby to get hot and re-establish his hold on the Caps' No. 1 job.
