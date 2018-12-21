Capitals' Braden Holtby: Drawing home start

Holtby will start in goal Friday evening against the visiting Sabres, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Capitals stacked Pheonix Copley against Buffalo last Saturday, and he managed to eke out a 4-3 shootout win. Now, it's Holtby's turn to try to dull the Swords, with the visitors currently in third place within a super competitive Atlantic Division. He's 13-8-2 with a 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage over 24 games -- those numbers don't gel with Holtby's overall body of work and his entrenched status as an elite netminder, but there's still plenty of time to positively regress toward his career mean of a 2.44 GAA and .919 save mark.