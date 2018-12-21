Capitals' Braden Holtby: Drawing home start
Holtby will start in goal Friday evening against the visiting Sabres, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Capitals stacked Pheonix Copley against Buffalo last Saturday, and he managed to eke out a 4-3 shootout win. Now, it's Holtby's turn to try to dull the Swords, with the visitors currently in third place within a super competitive Atlantic Division. He's 13-8-2 with a 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage over 24 games -- those numbers don't gel with Holtby's overall body of work and his entrenched status as an elite netminder, but there's still plenty of time to positively regress toward his career mean of a 2.44 GAA and .919 save mark.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders two in losing effort•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Struggles against power play•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In line to start Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stays hot for 12th win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Detroit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...