Capitals' Braden Holtby: Draws home start Saturday

Holtby will see pucks from the visiting Ducks on Saturday night, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Anaheim has struggled mightily in the attacking zone this season, as the Ducks rank 30th in the league with 28.9 shots per game, and they're 28th in total offense. However, you can bet that Holtby is aware captain Ryan Getzlaf has come back from a 19-game injury hiatus. The 2016 Vezina Trophy winner seems to embrace all challenges, though his rate stats (2.66 GAA and .918 save percentage) suggest that he misses the shot-blocking acumen of Karl Alzner, a former Capital who jettisoned for Montreal in the offseason. You just don't sit a guy like Holtby in season-long leagues, but he doesn't always justify the price tag in DFS. He should do well Saturday, though we're concerned that he may not face enough shots to justify using the pricey tender.