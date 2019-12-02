Capitals' Braden Holtby: Draws start Tuesday

Holtby will guard the visitor's cage against the Sharks on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

After a brutal start to the season, Holtby is 6-1-1 with a 2.18 GAA and .929 save percentage over his last eight outings. For the season, he owns a terrific 13-2-4 record thanks to a streaking Capitals team. Washington has a back-to-back scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday, so expect backup Ilya Samsonov to get the nod for Wednesday's game in Los Angeles.