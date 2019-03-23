Capitals' Braden Holtby: Drops decision to Wild

Holtby stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

The netminder played well enough to win, but a lack of goal support stuck Holtby with his fourth loss in his last five starts (1-3-1), a stretch during which he has a rough 3.45 GAA and .879 save percentage. The 29-year-old limped into the playoffs last year as well and it turned out pretty well for the Caps, but with the Pens and Isles breathing down their necks for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, Washington would probably prefer if Holtby found his form a little sooner this time around.