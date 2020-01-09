Capitals' Braden Holtby: Drops result against Flyers
Holtby gave up three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.
Holtby can partially blame the team in front of him on the first and third goals, as both were the results of turnovers. It's been a rough run for the 30-year-old lately -- he's 1-4-0 with 19 goals allowed in his last five starts. He dropped to 18-8-4 with a 2.99 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 31 games this season. The Capitals next play the Devils on Saturday, but that could be a good time for coach Todd Reirden to give Ilya Samsonov a spot start.
