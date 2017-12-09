Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns 16th win Friday
Holtby saved 27 of 29 shots during Friday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
Holtby has now won 12 of his past 15 starts and sports a .921 save percentage and 2.57 GAA for the campaign. Additionally, the Capitals have played better defense in front of their star goaltender with 10.9 high-danger scoring chances allowed per 60 minutes over the past 10 games compared to their 12.55 mark through the first 20 contests of the season. Expect Holtby to continue providing high-end numbers.
