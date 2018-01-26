Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns 25th victory
Holtby saved 32 of 34 shots during Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida.
While Holtby's numbers are down from his previous three-year averages (.923 save percentage and 2.17 GAA), he's still been one of the most reliable options between the pipes this season. There's been a bit of an adjustment period for Washington with so many personnel changes during the offseason, so Holtby backstopping the Capitals to first place in the competitive Metropolitan Division shouldn't go unrecognized. There aren't many matchups where he isn't a strong start.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending away net Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Loses in overtime•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Loses in OT to Devils•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Allows two in loss to Canes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...