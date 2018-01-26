Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns 25th victory

Holtby saved 32 of 34 shots during Thursday's 4-2 win over Florida.

While Holtby's numbers are down from his previous three-year averages (.923 save percentage and 2.17 GAA), he's still been one of the most reliable options between the pipes this season. There's been a bit of an adjustment period for Washington with so many personnel changes during the offseason, so Holtby backstopping the Capitals to first place in the competitive Metropolitan Division shouldn't go unrecognized. There aren't many matchups where he isn't a strong start.