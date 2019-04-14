Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns OT win in Game 2

Holtby stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.

It wasn't quite as strong as his Game 1 effort from Thursday, but Brooks Orpik slotted home a goal just 1:48 into the extra frame to help Holtby earn the win. Holtby will likely man the crease again Monday in Raleigh. He posted a 15-10-1 record with a 3.07 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 27 road appearances this season, but he did with both of his road games against the Hurricanes in the regular season.