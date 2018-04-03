Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns road win against Blues
Holtby saved 34 of 36 shots during Monday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.
With St. Louis battling for a playoff berth, this showing was all the more impressive from Holtby. He's also now allowed three goals or fewer in each of his past seven starts. The jury's still out on whether he will reclaim the No. 1 job for the first round of the playoffs, but considering his track record, he should be viewed as the favorite to start Game 1. Holtby will look to improve on his mediocre 33-16-4 record, .908 save percentage and 2.99 GAA over the final week of the season.
