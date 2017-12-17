Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns victory Saturday

Holtby stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's win over the Ducks.

Holtby continues to keep it rolling, as the 28-year-old has now picked up victories in six of his last seven outings. His 19-7-0 record is remarkable, as the workhorse starts almost every game for the Capitals and has lost just four times since the start of November. His .919 save percentage and 2.63 GAA might not be the best we've seen from the elite netminder, but it's hard to complain about what he's done this season. His ability to win games and solid rate stats make him worth owning in every fantasy setting.