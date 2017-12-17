Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns victory Saturday
Holtby stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's win over the Ducks.
Holtby continues to keep it rolling, as the 28-year-old has now picked up victories in six of his last seven outings. His 19-7-0 record is remarkable, as the workhorse starts almost every game for the Capitals and has lost just four times since the start of November. His .919 save percentage and 2.63 GAA might not be the best we've seen from the elite netminder, but it's hard to complain about what he's done this season. His ability to win games and solid rate stats make him worth owning in every fantasy setting.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Draws home start Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 34 shots in Thursday victory•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes against Bruins•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back with win Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Looking to bounce back Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes nine saves before being pulled•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...