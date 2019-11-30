Capitals' Braden Holtby: Edges Bolts in OT

Holtby made 27 saves for a 4-3 overtime win against the visiting Lightning on Friday.

Holtby was brilliant yet again, staving off the league's top offense en route to his eighth win through 10 games in November. The Capitals might rest their No. 1 goalie at home against the Red Wings on Saturday, but it'll be worth circling back to ensure that holds true before the 7:00 pm ET puck drop.