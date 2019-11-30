Capitals' Braden Holtby: Edges Bolts in OT
Holtby made 27 saves for a 4-3 overtime win against the visiting Lightning on Friday.
Holtby was brilliant yet again, staving off the league's top offense en route to his eighth win through 10 games in November. The Capitals might rest their No. 1 goalie at home against the Red Wings on Saturday, but it'll be worth circling back to ensure that holds true before the 7:00 pm ET puck drop.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Tampa on Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in win column•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending the twine Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Florida•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tough-luck loss to Canucks•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes versus Canucks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.