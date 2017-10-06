Capitals' Braden Holtby: Emerges victorious in season opener
Holtby stopped 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's season-opening shootout win against the Senators.
While he did allow four goals, Holtby made some quality saves and played an important role in the victory. The 28-year-old has played 60-plus games in three consecutive seasons and is likely in store for another heavy workload this time around. Holtby has consistently been one of the best netminders in the NHL since entering the league in 2010 and picked up where he left off on Thursday. You'll want him in your lineup every night he gets the nod for Washington.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set to tend the twine Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will play two periods Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Solid in preseason debut•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns Jennings Trophy with fewest goals against•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns in another Vezina-worthy campaign•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Falls in Game 7•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...