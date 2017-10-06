Capitals' Braden Holtby: Emerges victorious in season opener

Holtby stopped 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's season-opening shootout win against the Senators.

While he did allow four goals, Holtby made some quality saves and played an important role in the victory. The 28-year-old has played 60-plus games in three consecutive seasons and is likely in store for another heavy workload this time around. Holtby has consistently been one of the best netminders in the NHL since entering the league in 2010 and picked up where he left off on Thursday. You'll want him in your lineup every night he gets the nod for Washington.