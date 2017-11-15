Capitals' Braden Holtby: Exits after two frames in loss to Preds
Holtby saved just 19 of 25 shots before being pulled after the second period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville.
This was just the third time all season Holtby has allowed more than three goals in a contest, and he still owns a solid 10-4 record, .918 save percentage and 2.68 GAA. Additionally, facing Nashville at Bridgestone Arena qualifies as one of the toughest matchups in the league. However, some underlying concerns remain that could continue to hurt Holtby's long-term value. The Capitals allowed nine more high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five Tuesday and currently have surrendered the second most per 60 minutes (12.9) in the league. Washington does land in a bounce-back spot at Colorado on Thursday, and a rebound performance from Holtby shouldn't surprise. It sure would be reassuring to see the Caps tidy up defensively over the coming weeks, though. Hopefully Matt Niskanen's return from an upper-body injury is the catalyst.
