Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected in goal Thursday
Holtby is set to patrol the blue paint on the road against Colorado on Thursday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post.
Holtby was shelled in his most recent start, as he gave up seven goals on 25 shots against the Flyers on Feb. 8. The netminder did put together a solid relief appearance in Monday's matchup with the Islanders in which he stopped all 12 shots he faced. Heading down the stretch, the veteran figures to split the workload with Ilya Samsonov as coach Todd Reierdon tries to figure out who should get the starting nod for Game 1 of the playoffs.
