Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected in goal Tuesday
Holtby is slated to be between the pipes for Tuesday's road clash with the Maple Leafs, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby faced a barrage of rubber in his previous three outings, as he saw a combined 119 shots, stopping 109 for a .916 save percentage. The veteran netminder hasn't lost in regulation since Oct 10, posting a 3-0-1 record in five appearances. WIth Ilya Samsonov pushing for more playing time, Holtby will need to stay on top of his game to avoid landing on the end of the bench.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.