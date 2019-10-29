Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected in goal Tuesday

Holtby is slated to be between the pipes for Tuesday's road clash with the Maple Leafs, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby faced a barrage of rubber in his previous three outings, as he saw a combined 119 shots, stopping 109 for a .916 save percentage. The veteran netminder hasn't lost in regulation since Oct 10, posting a 3-0-1 record in five appearances. WIth Ilya Samsonov pushing for more playing time, Holtby will need to stay on top of his game to avoid landing on the end of the bench.